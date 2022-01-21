Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia sued the Biden administration Friday over its decision to revoke approval of a work requirement in the state’s plan to expand Medicaid coverage to more low-income Georgians, the governor’s office said.
The suit filed in federal court in Brunswick, Georgia, accuses the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services of illegally and arbitrarily cherry-picking parts of an “already agreed to bargain,” according to a news release by the office of Gov. Brian Kemp. It seeks a court order reinstating the original plan with the work requirement.