Georgia highway reopens a month after military plane crash

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia highway has reopened to traffic more than a month after a military cargo plane crashed nose-first into the roadway, killing nine National Guard airmen.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said in a news release that State Route 21 near Savannah had been repaired and cleared to open Friday afternoon. A section of the road was demolished May 2 when a C-130 Hercules cargo plane plunged into the blacktop shortly after taking off from the nearby Savannah airport.

Nine airmen from the Puerto Rico National Guard died in the crash, but no motorists were injured.

The military is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Georgia officials said some lanes of the highway will need to be closed off-and-on to finish work on the roadway's shoulders.