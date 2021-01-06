Georgia leaders denounce US Capitol riot, say state secure

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor and two other leading Republican officials called reporters to a heavily guarded state Capitol Wednesday to denounce the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by a mob incited by President Donald Trump, but didn't call for an end to congressional challenges to the electoral votes of Georgia and other states or directly blame Trump for rioting.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who Trump demanded to resign for not doing enough to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Georgia in the Nov. 3 general election, called the rioters' actions “a disgrace and, quite honestly, un-American.”

Kemp did rebuke state Republican lawmakers who had been calling for a special legislative session to try to change Georgia’s 16 electoral votes to Trump or change Georgia’s election procedures.

“For those of you that have been calling on a special session, you can now see what that would look like,” Kemp said.

Earlier Wednesday, Georgia’s secretary of state and his staff evacuated their offices at the state Capitol as armed protesters gathered outside.

Gabriel Sterling, a top official with the secretary of state’s office, said an internal decision was made to leave by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his team.

“We saw stuff happening at the Georgia Capitol and said we should not be around here, we should not be a spark,” Sterling said.

About 100 protesters gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday to protest Trump’s election loss. Some were armed with long guns.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who has publicly defended the integrity of the election that awarded Georgia's 16 electoral votes to Biden, called for Trump to speak more forcefully.

“I call on Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, to speak with all the clarity in the world as to exactly what Americans should do at this point in Washington, D.C.,” Duncan said. “They should exit the Capitol peacefully. They should allow democracy to once again shine. I want to speak directly to Georgians, every Georgian that can hear my voice, put down your differences, put down your partisanship and pick up your freedom.”

House Speaker David Ralston called the violence “shocking” and “heartbreaking.”

“I ... condemn in the strongest possible terms these acts of lawlessness, acts which are despicable and for which there is no possible justification,” Ralston said. “Whether your candidate wins or loses an election is no reason to jeopardize the safety of your fellow citizens.”

Kemp said he would continue an order in effect since summer activating the Georgia National Guard to control protesters. That order was originally aimed at those protesting racial injustice after the death of George Floyd, which occasionally boiled over into window-smashing, looting, and even arson of a state police building.

The activation costs money each day it continues. Capitol grounds are currently muddy with construction for a tall metal fence that’s supposed to protect from protesters and allow the activation to end.

Kemp said he was discussing “safety protocols” for the Capitol with Ralston, Duncan and Democrats in advance of Monday's scheduled start to the regular legislative session.

The officials took no questions and a spokesperson for Kemp declined to comment when asked if he thought challenges to electoral votes in Congress should continue.

Fulton County on Wednesday stopped ballot processing and tabulation from Tuesday's runoff elections. Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said tabulation was halted “out of an abundance of caution,” noting the county also closed all downtown Atlanta offices.

The Associated Press has called the Senate runoffs for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.