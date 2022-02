COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A judge refused to set bond Monday for a Georgia man accused of stomping his wife's pet dachshund to death after trapping the dog in its pen in an attack partially captured on video, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.

Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter made the decision during a hearing for Charles Van Pelt, 26, who was was jailed on a charge of felony aggravated animal cruelty.