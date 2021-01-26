Georgia official: Bump in vaccine allocation may take months

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials warned Tuesday that the state may not see a jump in its weekly allotment of 120,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from the federal government until April, so they will continue to limit eligibility for the inoculations.
The state has not expanded vaccine access to groups such as teachers and people with developmental disabilities. Instead, it's continuing to focus on its current priority population, which includes people over 65 and first responders, Gov. Brian Kemp said at a news conference. Kemp said that group numbers over 2 million people.