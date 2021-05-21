Georgia public health board stopped meetings during pandemic

ATLANTA (AP) — The advisory board for Georgia’s public health agency stopped holding meetings for more than a year during the coronavirus pandemic — a move that its leaders say was necessary to focus on the emergency response, though critics contend it made the agency less transparent at a time of crisis.
The board of physicians and health professionals that advises the Georgia Department of Public Health held its last meeting Feb. 11, 2020, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. That was before the first COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Georgia.