Georgia right-to-farm bill again a question of whose rights

ATLANTA (AP) — As always, it was a question of ‘Whose property rights?’ when Georgia lawmakers on Tuesday considered a bill that would enhance protections for farmers against nuisance lawsuits by neighbors over problems such as odors.
House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Robert Dickey III told members of his committee that lawmakers need to pass House Bill 1150 to clarify Georgia law to make clear that no farmers could be sued for a nuisance after their farms have been operating for more than a year.