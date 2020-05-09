Georgia's COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,400 as virus spreads

Shoppers look out at the booths on opening day of the Athens Farmers Market at Bishop Park in Athens, Ga., Saturday, May 9, 2020. As businesses in Georgia continue to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Athens Farmers Market finally decided to open its doors. Market organizers are taking extensive precautions including allowing only 50 people into the market at a time, asking customers to wash or sanitize their hands before entering, to wear masks at all times and maintain social distance. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s confirmed death toll from the coronavirus reached at least 1,400 on Saturday, state health officials said as businesses continued to reopen.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Department of Public Health said there were more than 32,500 confirmed cases of the virus in the state — an increase of more than 360 since Friday. The number of deaths had risen by 44.

Gov. Brian Kemp has said the public health state of emergency and the shelter in place for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect through June 12. Georgia began to reopen some businesses on April 24, while others followed a few days later.

On Saturday, the Athens Farmers Market reopened its doors. Organizers said extensive precautions were put in place beforehand. Only 50 people were allowed inside at a time and customers were asked to wash or sanitize their hands before entering, to wear masks at all times and to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.

Meanwhile in Richmond County, Sheriff Richard Roundtree has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Roundtree received notification of the positive test result Friday, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He was tested Wednesday to encourage residents in the county to get tested.

According to the sheriff’s office, Roundtree is symptom-free. Still, he has self-quarantined at his home, where he will remain until it is deemed safe for him to return to the office, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Efforts are being made to arrange testing for all employees of the sheriff’s administration building as well as any other employees who may have had contact with the sheriff.

“The Sheriff remains dedicated to his service to the citizens of Richmond County and asks the public to continue to practice social distancing as well as the other guidelines set forth by the CDC,” the statement reads.