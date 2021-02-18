Georgia's PM resigns over move to arrest opposition leader Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 5:04 a.m.
FILE - In this file photo released on Oct. 31, 2020, by Georgia's Prime Minister Press Office, Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, speaks to the media after voting at a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, Georgia. Gakharia announced his resignation Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 following a court ruling that ordered the arrest of a man who leads the ex-Soviet nation's top opposition party. (Georgian Prime Minister Press office via AP, File) AP
Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, attends a news conference in Tbilisi, Georgia on June 18, 2020. Gakharia announced his resignation Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 following a court ruling that ordered the arrest of a man who leads the ex-Soviet nation's top opposition party. Shakh Aivazov/AP
Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement opposition party speaks during a news conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, in October, 2020. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 following a court ruling that ordered the arrest of a man who leads the ex-Soviet nation's top opposition party. Gakharia said he was stepping down because of disagreements within his own team over the case of Melia. AP
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia's prime minister announced his resignation Thursday following a court ruling that ordered the arrest of a man who leads the ex-Soviet nation's top opposition party.
Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said in a televised address that he was stepping down because of disagreements within his own team over the decision to arrest Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement opposition party.