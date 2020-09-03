Georgia school chief: `Don't worry' if feds force testing

Gov. Brian Kemp greets state school Superintendent Richard Woods as he entered his ceremonial office where he announced legislation to cut five mandatory standardized tests for Georgia public school students, including four in high school, during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Atlanta. The Republican officials are also trying to cut the length of state tests and evaluate local tests that Georgia's 181 school districts give to evaluate student progress.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's state school superintendent urged parents not to worry Thursday after the federal government said it plans to require standardized testing for students this school year despite disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

State Superintendent Richard Woods and Gov. Brian Kemp had asked the U.S. Department of Education in June to grant Georgia a suspension of all standardized testing in public schools for a second year. Such waivers were granted for all 50 states after the pandemic shuttered schools during the previous school year. And several states, like Georgia, had sought them again for 2020-2021.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos all but rejected those requests in a letter to state school chiefs Thursday.

“It is now our expectation that states will, in the interest of students, administer summative assessments during the 2020-2021 school year, consistent with the requirements of the law and following the guidance of local health officials,” DeVos wrote. “As a result, you should not anticipate such waivers being granted again.”

Woods, a Republican, said in a statement that Georgia will administer testing as required by law if the federal government mandates it.

But Woods struck a defiant tone, telling parents and teachers: “Don’t worry about the tests. Given the unique environment we are in, they are neither valid nor reliable measures of academic progress or achievement.”

Woods said he would take action “to take the high-stakes power of the tests away.” He said more details would come soon.

The federal government requires testing in math and English/language arts in grades 3-8, as well as for high school students to take at least one test in math, science and English/language arts.