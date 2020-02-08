Georgia senators pushing Fort Benning for new Army corps HQ

FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's two U.S. senators are urging military leaders to choose Fort Benning for the headquarters of the Army's fourth corps headquarters.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called the busy Army post outside Columbus an excellent location for its “unmatched training, support and command facilities.” They also noted Fort Benning's ability to rapidly send troops overseas with an Army airfield on post and Atlanta's busy civilian airport about a 90-minute drive away.

“Fort Benning is a crown jewel of the Army uniquely qualified to host the new corps headquarters,” said the senators' letter dated Thursday.

The Army recently announced Fort Benning is among three finalists to house the new corps headquarters, which will be led by a three-star general and oversee various Army divisions. The other finalists are Fort Drum, New York, and Fort Knox, Kentucky.

The Army has said the new corps headquarters will include more than 600 soldiers based in the U.S. and will maintain a rotational command post of about 200 troops in Europe.