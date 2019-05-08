Georgia soldier dies from non-combat injury in Afghanistan

ATLANTA (AP) — A soldier from Georgia has died supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

The U.S. Department of Defense, in a news release Tuesday, confirmed the death of Spc. Miguel L. Holmes, of Hinesville, Georgia. The 22-year-old died Monday in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan of wounds sustained from a non-combat incident, which is under investigation. Further details were not released.

Holmes was assigned to 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Savannah.