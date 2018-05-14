Georgia woman killed in crash of small plane in Alabama

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia woman was killed in the crash of a small plane in Alabama over the weekend.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the victim as 27-year-old Stefanie Fasselin of Peachtree City, Georgia.

Brown said her father was piloting the plane when it crashed Saturday night in the Jacksonville, Alabama, area. Al.com reports that his name and condition were not immediately released.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said he was notified at 8:30 p.m. that the single-engine plane had developed engine problems and crashed. The sheriff said the plane hit a tree when it came down.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen identified the plane as a Beech BE-35.