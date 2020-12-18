German confirms Navalny questioned as witness in poisoning

BERLIN (AP) — Germany confirmed Friday that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been questioned as a witness by German investigators this week about his poisoning in Russia four months ago.
Navalny fell sick on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown while still in a coma to Berlin for treatment two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.