German drug firm to pay $50M in US purity case at India site

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An international pharmaceutical company has agreed to plead guilty in a U.S. court and pay $50 million for deleting and hiding manufacturing records in India during a federal Food and Drug Administration drug purity investigation.
Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd. “put vulnerable patients at risk,” Brian Boynton, acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department civil division, said in a statement submitted Tuesday which announced the agreement to U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas. A plea date was not immediately set.