BERLIN (AP) — A German court said Tuesday that a military officer indicted on allegations that he plotted to kill prominent politicians and blame the attack on refugees will go on trial in May.

The case of the officer, identified only as 1st Lt. Franco A. in line with German privacy rules, raised concerns about extremism in the country's military. The Frankfurt state court said he will go on trial on May 18, and court sessions have been set through June 24.