Germany postpones vaccination summit over AstraZeneca furor KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 4:31 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Tuesday it will postpone a virtual summit on the country's vaccination efforts until after the European Medicines Agency has met over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.
A growing number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.
