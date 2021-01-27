Germany remembers Auschwitz liberation in parliament KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 8:36 a.m.
1 of10 A Rabbi sits in front of Germany's heraldic Eagel as he attends a special meeting of the German Parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 German Parliament Vice President Claudia Roth commemorates at the Memorial for the Victims of Nazi Euthanasia Killings on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Holocaust survivor Charlotte Knobloch, left, delivers a speech at the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 during a special meeting commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Holocaust survivor Charlotte Knobloch, at the podium center, delivers a speech at the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, in the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 during a special meeting commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Holocaust survivor Charlotte Knobloch delivers a speech at the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday,, Jan. 27, 2021 during a special meeting commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and Rabbi Shaul Nekrich, right, take part in a ceremony at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 to complete the historic Sulzbach Torah Scroll from 1792, rediscovered in 2013 and just restored. The ceremony takes place on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP) Odd Andersen/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Ukrainian born Jew Marina Weisband delivers a speech at the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 during a special meeting commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 A woman stand in front of the Memorial to Homosexuals, persecuted under Nazism, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 during the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 A woman adjust flowers at the Memorial to the Sinti and Roma Victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday,, Jan. 27, 2021. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — A survivor of the Holocaust and a young Jewish immigrant spoke about their lives in Germany at a special parliamentary session Wednesday commemorating the victims of the Holocaust 76 years after the Soviet army liberated the Auschwitz death camp in occupied Poland.
Charlotte Knobloch, 88, and Marina Weisband, 33, told lawmakers on International Holocaust Remembrance Day how their lives as Jews in Germany are still far from normal, almost eight decades after the Nazis and their henchmen murdered 6 million European Jews in the Shoah.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER