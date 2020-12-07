Ghana votes for president to keep reputation for stability

FILE- In this Sept. 25 2019 file photo, Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters. Ghanaians head to the polls for general elections on Monday Dec. 7 2020 that many contend will be a close race between the current head of state and a former president who have faced off twice before in one of the continent's most politically stable countries. The vote is also seen as a test of democracy for the West African nation whose regional neighbors Guinea and Ivory Coast saw leaders hold onto power for third terms after constitutional changes. Whoever wins Ghana's election will serve their second and final term.

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Voters lined up early in Ghana to cast their ballots in presidential and legislative elections likely to test the West African nation’s credentials as one of the most politically stable countries on the continent.

There are 12 presidential candidates, including three women, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 76, of the New Patriotic Party and former president John Dramani Mahama, 62, of the National Democratic Congress forecast as the frontrunners. The two have faced off twice before. Mahama won the 2012 elections, but lost in 2016 to Akufo-Addo. If either of the two heavyweights win, they’ll serve a second and final term under current constitutional limits. Any candidate must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a second round.

More than 17 million are registered to vote at more than 38,000 polling stations around the country, with polling stations divided up so that lines are shorter amid the coronavirus pandemic. Voters are also casting ballots for 275 seats for which 918 parliamentary candidates are vying.

Ghana has held peaceful, free, fair, and transparent elections for nearly two decades — this will be the eighth consecutive election since the country's return to multi-party democracy in 1992. Many eyes are on this election as a test of democracy after elections in regional neighbors Guinea and Ivory Coast saw leaders hold onto power for third terms after constitutional changes that have been strongly contested by opposition groups.

Many hope Ghana's election will also be peaceful, although there have been reports of a couple of armed attacks in the north and central region. More than 62,000 security personnel have been dispatched to maintain law and order at polling stations, said Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.

In a state broadcast Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said, it was his responsibility to guarantee the peace of the nation and said it is crucial that today’s voting be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security, without intimidation and violence.

“The Ghanaian people are entitled to go about the exercise of their civic duties in peace and in freedom,” he said, adding that the security services have assured him that they have made adequate preparations.

“They have assured me of their determination to carry out their duties without fear or favor. Improper behavior by any citizen, no matter their political color, will not be tolerated,” he said.

Both Akufo-Addo and former president Mahama have campaigned on anti-corruption platforms, while trading accusations against each other.

In his Sunday address, Akufo-Addo added: “The entire world is looking up to us to maintain our status as a beacon of democracy, peace, and stability. In this 4th Republic, we have had the longest, uninterrupted period of stable, constitutional governance in our history, banishing the specter of instability that disfigured the early years of our nation’s existence, and the benefits are showing.”

Former president Mahama at a rally over the weekend told the crowd, “this election is a rescue mission from a president who has lost every idea to help build the country and have been accused of corrupt practices all over.”

Electoral commission chair Jean Mensa has promised a credible, fair, orderly and peaceful election.