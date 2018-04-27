Giant inflatable duck blows down street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Motorists encounter all sorts of obstacles on the road, but a giant, bouncing inflatable rubber duck might be a first.

Drivers and pedestrians in a two-block stretch near Des Moines' East Village got a glimpse of just that Thursday evening when a 20-foot inflatable duck bounded along a street.

The duck, dubbed Quacky, is owned by the Youth Emergency Shelter and Services and is part of a promotional for the 92-bed youth shelter's annual Duck Derby fundraiser, set for May 5.

Shelter director Stephen Quirk says Quacky "went a-fowl" after one of its tethers broke in high winds. Quirk says the 11-year-old giant inflatable duck "is back in his nest" getting some repairs so it can be ready to again display for the derby.