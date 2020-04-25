https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Girl-dies-in-Farmington-house-fire-15226155.php
Girl dies in Farmington house fire
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A toddler has died after fire broke out at a home in the eastern Missouri town of Farmington.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the fire was reported Friday night. The name of the girl who died has not been released but authorities say she was 2 or 3 years old.
“Any time a fatality is involved, especially a child, it’s especially hard,” Fire Chief Todd Mecey said.
Mecey said an adult male resident tried to rescue the child and was seriously burned. A 4-year-old boy escaped unharmed.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
