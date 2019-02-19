https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Girls-Inc-in-New-Hampshire-gets-25K-for-sports-13626941.php
Girls Inc in New Hampshire gets $25K for sports programs
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Girls Inc. of New Hampshire has received a $25,000 grant to implement sports programs.
The KidCents Regional Grant funds out-of-school-time programs focused on children's nutrition, physical fitness, and academic success. It also supports nonprofits committed to improving the health and well-being of children.
Girls Inc. plans to start Sporting Chance at the Manchester and Nashua Girls' centers. It will help girls enjoy sports, adventure, and physical activity.
