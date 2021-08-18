Giuliani seeks to limit what feds see on his electronics

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani wants to limit what federal investigators can see on his electronic devices to dates specified on search warrants that resulted in raids on his residence and office, according to a former federal judge appointed to oversee disputes over what criminal prosecutors get to look at.

Barbara Jones, a former Manhattan judge, filed a one-page order on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court that invites lawyers on both sides of the dispute to make their legal arguments over the issue by Sept. 8 before a federal judge who appointed her as special master decides the issue. The date-range on the warrants, which remain sealed, was not specified in the order.