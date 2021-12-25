Gorbachev's resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Dec. 25, 2021 Updated: Dec. 25, 2021 2:44 a.m.
1 of32 FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, signs the decree relinquishing control of nuclear weapons to Boris Yeltsin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991. Gorbachev announced his resignation in a live televised address to the nation on Dec. 25, 1991, drawing a line under more than 74 years of Soviet history. By the fall of 1991, however, deepening economic woes and secessionist bids by Soviet republics had made the collapse of the USSR all but inevitable. The failed August 1991 hardliner coup was a major catalyst, dramatically eroding Gorbachev's authority and encouraging more republics to seek independence. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less
2 of32 FILE - The Soviet flag flies over the Kremlin at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday night, Dec. 21, 1991. After Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev stepped down on Dec. 25, 1991, people strolling across Moscow's snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25 were surprised to witness one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments — the Soviet red flag over the Kremlin pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation's tricolor. Gene Berman Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32 FILE - President of the Russian Federation Boris Yeltsin, left, and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev enter the podium at the start of the closing session of the Congress of People's Deputies in Moscow, Russia on Sept. 5, 1991. While Gorbachev was taking desperate efforts to negotiate a new "union treaty" between Soviet republics to preserve the USSR in the fall of 1991, he faced stiff resistance from his arch-rival, Russian Federation's head Boris Yeltsin, and other independent-minded leaders of Soviet republics. Alexander Zemlianichenko Show More Show Less
5 of32 FILE - Russia's President Boris Yeltsin, second right, Ukraine's President Leonid Kravchuk, second left, Belarus' leader Stanislav Shushkevich, third left, Russia's State Secretary Gennady Burbulis, right, Belarus' Prime Minister Vyacheslav Kebich, third right, and Ukraine's Prime Minister Vitold Fokin, left, sign an agreement terminating the Soviet Union and declaring the creation of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Viskuli, Belarus on Dec. 8, 1991. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus declared the USSR dead and announced the creation of the Commonwealth of Independent States, an alliance joined two weeks later by eight other Soviet republics. Yuri Ivanov Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32 FILE - Soviet citizens watch honors guard soldiers during the changing of the guard at Lenin's Mausoleum in Red Square, Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 11, 1991. On Dec. 8, 1991, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus declared the USSR dead and announced the creation of the Commonwealth of Independent States, an alliance joined two weeks later by eight other Soviet republics. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of32 FILE - The flag of the Soviet Union, left, and the flag of the Russian Republic fly side by side over the Kremlin in Moscow, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 1991. After Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev stepped down on Dec. 25, 1991, people strolling across Moscow's snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25 were surprised to witness one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments — the Soviet red flag over the Kremlin pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation's tricolor. Alexander Zemlianichenko Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32 FILE - The Soviet red flag towers above the Kremlin as political power shifts to reveal a new system in Moscow, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1991. After Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev stepped down on Dec. 25, 1991, people strolling across Moscow's snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25, were surprised to witness one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments — the Soviet red flag over the Kremlin pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation's tricolor. Boris Yurchenko Show More Show Less
11 of32 FILE - Several women wait with their tickets in hand, for fresh bread at a bakery in Moscow, Monday, Dec. 23, 1991. By the fall of 1991, however, deepening economic woes and secessionist bids by Soviet republics had made the collapse all but inevitable. The failed August 1991 coup by the Communist old guard was a major catalyst, dramatically eroding Gorbachev’s authority and encouraging more republics to seek independence. Gene Berman/AP Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32 FILE - A man tastes the sour cream, the only remaining dairy product available, at a state-owned store in Moscow, Monday, Dec. 24, 1991. By the fall of 1991, however, deepening economic woes and secessionist bids by Soviet republics had made the collapse all but inevitable. The failed August 1991 coup by the Communist old guard was a major catalyst, dramatically eroding Gorbachev’s authority and encouraging more republics to seek independence. Alexander Zemlianichenko Show More Show Less
14 of32 FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev checks the time on his watch before his resignation speech in the Kremlin on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991, drawing a line under more than 74 years of Soviet history. By the fall of 1991, however, deepening economic woes and secessionist bids by Soviet republics had made the collapse all but inevitable. The failed August 1991 coup by the Communist old guard was a major catalyst, dramatically eroding Gorbachev’s authority and encouraging more republics to seek independence. (AP-Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File) Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32 FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev, eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union, closes his resignation speech on the table after delivering it on Soviet television in the Kremlin, Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991, drawing a line under more than 74 years of Soviet history. Shortly thereafter, the Soviet hammer-and-sickle flag was lowered from the Kremlin, and in its place rose the white, blue, and red flag of Russia. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less
17 of32 FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev flashes the decree relinquishing control of nuclear weapons to Russian President Boris Yeltsin after its signature at the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 25, 1991, drawing a line under more than 74 years of Soviet history. By the fall of 1991, however, deepening economic woes and secessionist bids by Soviet republics had made the collapse all but inevitable. The failed August 1991 coup by the Communist old guard was a major catalyst, dramatically eroding Gorbachev’s authority and encouraging more republics to seek independence. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32 FILE - Family members watch Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation speech on Soviet television in their downtown Moscow apartment, Russia, Dec. 25, 1991. Gorbachev announced his resignation in a live televised address to the nation on Dec. 25, 1991, drawing a line under more than 74 years of Soviet history. Sergei Kharpukhin/AP Show More Show Less
20 of32 FILE - The newly-raised Russian flag flutters in the wind over the Kremlin in Moscow in place of the Soviet flag which was removed immediately after the resignation of Soviet Mikhail Gorbachev, on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991. After Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev stepped down on Dec. 25, 1991, people strolling across Moscow's snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25 were surprised to witness one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments — the Soviet red flag over the Kremlin pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation's tricolor. Alexander Zemlianichenko Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32 FILE - Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev holds a glass of vodka at his farewell party in Oktyabrskaya Hotel in Moscow on Dec. 26, 1991. While Gorbachev was taking desperate efforts to negotiate a new "union treaty" between Soviet republics to preserve the USSR in the fall of 1991, he faced stiff resistance from his arch-rival, Russian Federation's head Boris Yeltsin, and other independent-minded leaders of Soviet republics. Alexander Zemlianichenko Show More Show Less
23 of32 FILE - The Russian flag flies over the Kremlin between the spires of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, on Thursday, Dec. 26, 1991. After Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev stepped down on Dec. 25, 1991, people strolling across Moscow's snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25 were surprised to witness one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments — the Soviet red flag over the Kremlin pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation's tricolor. Alexander Zemlianichenko Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32 FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses an extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board at the National Defense Control Center in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 21, 2021. Putin has described the Soviet collapse as "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century." Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin held Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin responsible for handing Russian lands to Ukraine, helping "create a country that had never existed before." (Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Mikhail Tereshchenko/AP Show More Show Less
26 of32 FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev, eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union, closes his resignation speech on the table after delivering it on Soviet television in the Kremlin, Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32 The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, who was the only foreign photographer who captured Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation on Dec. 25, 1991 that marked the end of the USSR, gestures during an interview with the Associated Press at the Shanghai Center of Photography in Shanghai, China on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
29 of32 FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev checks the time on his watch before his resignation speech in the Kremlin on Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32 FILE - Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, signs the decree relinquishing control of nuclear weapons to Boris Yeltsin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 25, 1991. It was a momentous event that ended an era 30 years ago - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's resignation drawing a line under the USSR's existence. The AP Moscow photo chief, Liu Heung Shing, was the only foreign photographer who captured the final moments of the Soviet Union on Dec. 25, 1991. Liu Heung Shing/AP Show More Show Less
32 of32
MOSCOW (AP) — People strolling across Moscow's snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25, 1991 were surprised to witness one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments — the Soviet red flag over the Kremlin pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation's tricolor.
Just minutes earlier, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev announced his resignation in a live televised address to the nation, concluding 74 years of Soviet history.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV