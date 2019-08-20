Gould Manor Park area closed for removal of arsenic, lead, asbestos

FAIRFIELD — The sidewalk abutting Gould Manor Park has been officially closed for remediation after what some fear could be the first of many confirmations of contamination.

The site has been cordoned off for the removal of arsenic, lead and asbestos, while the town tests 19 other public parks and school grounds for potential contamination from the Julian Enterprises-managed fill pile.

The town announced Tuesday evening that it had received Phase 2 results for Gould Manor Park from Phoenix Environmental Laboratories. These tests revealed levels of arsenic and lead above the regulated permissible levels, as well as pieces of shingle containing asbestos in the fill.

Initial tests received last week had shown the presence of toxic materials in the area, but the town sought further tests to determine levels of the materials before proceeding.

Now that elevated levels of toxicity have been confirmed, the town will work with licensed environmental professional Tighe & Bond to determine a remediation plan. The affected area around the sidewalk on Holland Hill Road will remain cordoned off until the remediation is complete.

The town began investigating Gould Manor Park after reports surfaced of asbestos and glass in the area’s fill. The fill came from the pile managed by Julian, who have come under fire for allowing toxic dumping at the site.

On Friday, the town released an initial list of 20 sites that may have been affected by the contaminated Julian fill. Officials said they would test these sites throughout this week.

So far, results have only been returned for Gould Manor Park, and all other sites remain open.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com