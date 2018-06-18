Gov. Parson stands by contract for COO's former employer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New Gov. Mike Parson is standing by a decision made under the previous administration to award a state contract to the Missouri chief operating officer's former employer.

Parson spokesman Steele Shippy on Monday said the bidding process is the Administration Office's exclusive responsibility and that the governor's office supports it.

At issue is a roughly $2.7 million contract awarded to McKinsey and Company to review the Medicaid program. Drew Erdmann worked at the firm before former Gov. Eric Greitens created the chief operating officer position and hired Erdmann.

House Democratic Leader Gail McCann Beatty on Monday said Greitens' administration "rigged" the bidding process to award the contract to McKinsey. She called on Parson to cancel the contract and eliminate the chief operating officer's position, which Shippy confirmed Parson won't do.