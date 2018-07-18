Gov't report accuses agency of inadequate recall monitoring

DETROIT (AP) — An investigation has found that the U.S. government's highway safety agency failed to act quickly on a consumer complaint, and that could have delayed recalls of dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

A report by the Transportation Department's Inspector General also found that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration process for monitoring recalls isn't adequate. The report released Wednesday also says the agency isn't verifying recall completion rates or making sure manufacturers file proper documents.

The agency did not immediately comment. It partially agreed with some of the Inspector General's recommendations for improvement.

NHTSA has been faulted in previous government investigations lax oversight of large General Motors and Toyota recalls.