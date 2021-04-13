Governor: All counties may open at 100% capacity by June

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he hopes each of the state's 17 counties will be able to reopen at 100% capacity by June 1.
A roadmap unveiled in February set May 1 as a target date by when Sisolak and state health officials planned to cede some decision-making power over Nevada's coronavirus guidelines to local officials. It directed counties to prepare to set capacity and social distancing guidelines, but kept Nevada's statewide mask mandate in effect and reserved the right to tighten restrictions if COVID-19 variants proliferated or if vaccination rates remained low despite availability.