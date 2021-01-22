Governor defends decision to vaccinate Oregon teachers first

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday defended her decision to reject federal guidelines and prioritize teachers for the COVID-19 vaccine before the elderly, stating that if all of Oregon's seniors were vaccinated first teachers would likely not be vaccinated before the school year and many students would not return to in-person learning.
In addition, during a news conference, officials from the Oregon Health Authority presented a new vaccination timeline that delays the eligibility for seniors 65 to 69 years old to be vaccinated until March 7 and those 70 to 74 pushed back to Feb. 28.