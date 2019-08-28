Governor discusses detention center after protest incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor says she's not considering calling for the closure of a detention center where a prison guard apparently drove his truck through a group protesting federal immigration policies.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo told WPRO-AM Wednesday she's not entertaining the idea currently.

The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action protested outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, Aug. 14. An ongoing criminal investigation is focused on the operation of the truck and deployment of pepper spray by other prison personnel.

Activists called for the quasi-public institution's closure at the State House last week.

Raimondo says it's complicated, in part because of the facility's debt.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement started holding detainees at Wyatt again in March, a decade after a man's death there ended the practice.