Governor gives mixed review of COVID relief bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday delivered a mixed review of Congress’ newly passed pandemic relief package, as Philadelphia extended its coronavirus restrictions affecting indoor dining, in-person instruction at colleges and other activities.

Also Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 231 new deaths caused by the coronavirus, one of the state's highest daily totals, as hospitalizations continue to rise and testing turnaround times continue to lag well behind the state's goal of 24- to 48-hours as the holidays approach.