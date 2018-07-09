Governor names new director of mental health services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor has named a new director for the state agency that oversees mental health services.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) recently named Dr. Mark Hurst to serve as director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Hurst will start his new job on July 13, replacing Tracy Plouck. She is leaving the position of department director for an opportunity in the private sector.

Hurst has served as the department's medical director since 2012. He joined the Ohio Department of Mental Health in 1993.

As medical director, the Zanesville native provided clinical leadership for the department. That included supervision of Ohio's six regional psychiatric hospitals and all drug and alcohol recovery services in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.