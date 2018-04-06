Governor picks longtime judge for New Mexico Supreme Court

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez has selected a southern New Mexico judge to temporarily fill a seat on the New Mexico Supreme Court.

In a statement Friday, the governor's office said she has appointed Fifth Judicial District Judge Gary Clingman to a seat vacated by Justice Edward Chavez.

Chavez retired last month.

Martinez's announcement came a day after a nominating commission said it was recommending she choose between Clingman and New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge Michael E. Vigil for the post.

Clingman, of Hobbs, has been a district judge since 1997. He's a graduate of University of Texas and Texas Tech Law School. Martinez says he also is a former law enforcement officer.

New Mexico voters will choose a candidate in the general election to permanently fill the seat.