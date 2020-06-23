Governor pitches Ohio air base as Space Force headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the surrounding Dayton region would make an ideal location for the Pentagon's new Space Force headquarters, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday in a letter to the U.S. Air Force.

The area is already home to several research centers, including the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and Air Force Material Command, DeWine said in a letter to the U.S. Air Force assistant secretary.

“It’s a powerful combination and a synergy that you can’t find anywhere else,” DeWine, noting the new headquarters could bring up to 1,400 employees to the area.

DeWine's letter endorsed the nomination by the mayor of Beavercreek in suburban Dayton.

Twenty-two area mayors and four county commission presidents have also submitted a letter expressing mutual support for the Dayton region to be considered for the permanent U.S. Space Command headquarters.

Space Force is the first new military service since the Air Force was created in 1947.