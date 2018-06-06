Governor says he will veto second budget bill if unchanged

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he will veto the second budget bill if the Vermont Senate does not make changes to remove a non-residential property tax increase.

Scott said Wednesday he could still support a budget bill that excludes points of disagreement with the Legislature, but said this bill does not accomplish that.

Speaking at the annual state's attorneys meeting, Scott said that it does not make sense to increase property taxes while the state has a large budget surplus, adding that any surplus in funds should be returned to the taxpayers in the form of property tax relief.

Scott also suggested that the Legislature could be moving fast to avert a government shutdown, although he said there was still enough time left before the July 1 deadline.