Governor, senate president supportive of House budget plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has lent her support to the recently unveiled House budget plan.

The Democratic governor told WLNE-TV the proposal looks like a "good budget." Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio also voiced support for the plan.

The House released its budget Friday. It is expected to vote on it this week.

The House plan kept many items from Raimondo's January proposal. It would ask voters to authorize $250 million in bonds for school construction and allow the governor to initiate sports betting at two casinos.

Republican House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan says the plan is unfair to nursing homes, which would see an 8.5 percent cut in Medicaid payments. Nursing homes had sued the state to reverse past cuts worth $24 million. They won that case.