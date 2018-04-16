Governor signs bill relaxing rental regulations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that protects landlords by limiting local governments' inspection authority.

Under the bill, local governments can inspect rental properties only in blighted areas or in areas with decreasing property values or increases in single-family home conversions to rental units. If inspectors don't' find a violation or the violation is corrected within a month inspectors can't return to the property for five years.

Local government also can't inspect rental properties less than eight years old or enact ordinances based on building aesthetics.

Walker signed the bill on Monday.