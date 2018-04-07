Governor urges party officials to find new representative

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige has instructed Democratic Party officials in Maui to move as quickly as possible to name possible candidates to fill the seat vacated by former state House Speaker Joe Souki.

The Maui News reports the Democratic governor has asked the officials to submit three names to him by next week so he can appoint a new representative before the legislative session ends in May.

The 86-year-old representative resigned last month following a Hawaii State Ethics Commission investigation in allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women by subjecting them to unwanted kissing, touching and sexual language.

Souki paid a $5,000 fine Monday and issued an apology letter. He has been barred from seeking public office for at least two years.

