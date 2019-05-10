Governor vetoes bill that would halt plastic straw bans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill that would have prevented Florida's local governments from banning plastic straws.

DeSantis rejected the environmental regulation bill Friday, his first veto since taking office earlier this year.

The legislation originally addressed issues with contaminated recyclable materials but was amended to include a moratorium on local regulations of single-use plastic straws until 2024. A legislative analysis of the bill lists 10 Florida cities with straw bans, including Miami Beach, St. Petersburg and Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis wrote in the veto that the bans hadn't frustrated any state policy or harmed state interests. He says the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is encouraging residents to reduce plastic straw use. He added that residents who oppose the local bans should elect new city commissioners.