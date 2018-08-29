Graham says McCain was a man of honor, imperfection

Now Playing:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham says his close friend John McCain was "a man who had honor and always was willing to admit to his imperfection."

Graham adds, "There's a little McCain in all of us."

McCain, the longtime Arizona senator, died Saturday after 13 months battling brain cancer.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, mixed laughter and tears on the Senate floor Tuesday as he remembered "Operation Maverick," which he described as lessons in choosing "what's right at your own expense."

Graham's tears were the rawest point in a day in which members were still coming to grips with a Senate now permanently without McCain's wily, white-haired presence.