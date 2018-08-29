Graham says McCain was a man of honor, imperfection
Sen. Lindsey Graham honored the life of the late Sen. John McCain on the Senate floor on Tuesday. McCain died at 81 on Saturday after a year-long battle with brain cancer. (Aug. 28)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham says his close friend John McCain was "a man who had honor and always was willing to admit to his imperfection."
Graham adds, "There's a little McCain in all of us."
McCain, the longtime Arizona senator, died Saturday after 13 months battling brain cancer.
Graham, a South Carolina Republican, mixed laughter and tears on the Senate floor Tuesday as he remembered "Operation Maverick," which he described as lessons in choosing "what's right at your own expense."
Graham's tears were the rawest point in a day in which members were still coming to grips with a Senate now permanently without McCain's wily, white-haired presence.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to members of the media about Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
The desk of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is draped in black on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain died at the age of 81, on Aug. 25, 2018, after battling brain cancer. (Senate Television via AP) less
