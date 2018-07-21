Grand Junction voters will be asked to raise hotel room tax

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Grand Junction voters will be asked to double a tax on hotel rooms to increase funding for tourism promotion.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to put a measure on the Nov. 6 ballot. The lodging tax would rise to to 6 percent from 3 percent.

The increase is projected to generate $2 million more. The revenue would be split among agencies whose work includes subsidizing commercial airline flights and promoting the Junior College World Series and other sporting events in Grand Junction.

The agencies are the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance and Visit Grand Junction.

The City Council would decide how the money is divided.

The tax also applies to bed and breakfast rooms and other temporary lodging.

