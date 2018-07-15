https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Grand-Teton-visits-record-temporary-13076727.php
Grand Teton visits record temporary
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The number of visitors to Grand Teton National Park in June was down 10 percent from the same month just last year — a brief swoon in a season that's seen brisk visitor numbers.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports 570,000 people visited the park in June. Last year, June visits set a record for the month, and all-time high numbers were seen in April and May of this year.
More than 1 million visitors have entered the park so far this year. And July and August are normally the park's busiest months.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com
