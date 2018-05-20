Grand opening in June for Windsor wildlife management area

WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will be celebrating the opening of the state's newest wildlife management area.

The department says the 826-acre property in Windsor has habitat for different species, such as hayfields for nesting grassland birds and forest and apple trees that attract deer and bear.

The land had been owned by the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services. The grand opening ceremony takes place June 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1192 Marton Road in Windsor.

The department owns more than 80 such wildlife management areas around Vermont, encompassing more than 133,000 acres.

They are used by hikers, bird watchers, hunters and anglers.