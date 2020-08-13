Grandmother: Girl shot in Madison going off life support

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The grandmother of an 11-year-old girl shot in Madison said Wednesday the girl will be taken off life support.

Loren Gomez told reporters that her granddaughter will go off life support Thursday morning. The shooting happened Tuesday on Madison’s East Side, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County identified the girl by her first name, Anisa, and said she had been shot in the head.

The girl was riding in a car late Tuesday morning when a shooter in another vehicle fired into the car. Police believe the driver of the car was the intended target.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Wednesday the girl remains in “very critical condition.” No arrests have been made.

On Tuesday, Madison leaders called for people to speak out, invest in community resources and act as role models to end the shootings during a spate of gun violence in Wisconsin's capital.