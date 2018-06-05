Grant of $71 million headed to Tennessee for commercial road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen is praising the U.S. Department of Transportation's decision to grant $71 million to Memphis, Tennessee, for repairs to an important commercial road.

Cohen said the Infrastructure For Rebuilding America grant will go toward improvements to the Lamar Avenue intermodal freight corridor. Lamar Avenue cuts through Memphis as it connects highways, airports, maritime ports and rail.

Officials say the highway, which runs into U.S. Highway 78 into Mississippi and Interstate 55 into Arkansas, connects businesses to national and global supply chains. It's heavily used by trucks, and it is showing wear with damage including large potholes.

In a statement, Cohen says the improvements will lead to economic development and the addition of new jobs.

The Memphis Democrat is member of the House Committee on Transportation.