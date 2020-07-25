Grant to help Maine community arts center weather pandemic

A community arts center in Maine is getting a $100,000 grant to assist in upcoming renovations and operations upgrades.

Waterfall Arts in Belfast said the award from the charity Jane’s Trust will help clean up and revitalize the 84-year-old former Governor Anderson School building. The project is a piece of the larger Waterfall Rising Campaign.

Waterfall Arts said the contribution will also help sustain the organization's modified programming throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The arts organization received $350,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency toward the building project last year.

Across the country, arts and music organizations are struggling because of canceled programs because of the pandemic, it said.

"It couldn’t come at a better time as Waterfall Arts moves forward with capital improvements for our beloved facility,” said Kim Fleming, Waterfall's executive director.