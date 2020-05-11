https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Grants-offered-to-Kentucky-counties-for-waste-15260683.php
Grants offered to Kentucky counties for waste tire disposal
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky counties may be able to cover costs of recycling or disposing of waste tires with $4,000 state grants.
The funds are available through the Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Division of Waste Management Waste Tire Trust Fund, the cabinet said in a news release.
Labor and equipment costs aren't eligible, division official Gary Logsdon said.
Grant applications must be submitted by June 7. The grant covers the one-year period beginning July 1. The grants don't require a match. Unused funds must be returned to the cabinet.
Grant packets will be sent by email to county judge-executives and solid waste coordinators.
