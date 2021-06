PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — Joseph Gray, the reigning World Mountain Running Champion, raced to the top of the tallest mountain in the Northeast on Sunday to collect his fifth Mount Washington Road Race victory.

Gray, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, led from the sunny start to the cold, blustery finish at the 6,288-foot summit, finishing the grueling race with a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 40 seconds.