Greek crews find 2nd body where torrent swept away migrants

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have found the body of a woman believed to be the wife of an Iranian who drowned crossing a rain-swollen torrent, as the couple and several other migrants trekked through the hills of northern Greece to avoid police patrols.

The fire department said Thursday that the body was recovered from a stream in the northern Greek province of Serres. The 24-year-old Iranian woman was missing since Wednesday, when the body of a 35-year-old Iranian man was recovered.