Greenfield Hill Dogwood Festival May 10-12

Greenfield Hill Congregational Church (GHCC) announced that the 84th annual Dogwood Festival, Fairfield’s oldest family-oriented tradition, will take place Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12, 2019, on the Green at GHCC, located at 1045 Old Academy Road, Fairfield.

The three-day festival held over Mother’s Day Weekend will celebrate Spring amid the white and pink dogwood blossoms that have become prized symbols of the Town of Fairfield. The annual celebration affords visitors the opportunity to experience the beautiful New England scenery of the tree-lined streets in historic Greenfield Hill while enjoying a variety of weekend-long events.

Popular festival attractions include: shopping among a variety of over 50 unique and authentic vendors and local artisans; a Friday Mother’s Day Tea from 2pm-4pm; Kate’s Corner & Collectibles tag sale, plus Kate’s Clothes and Jewelry, offering new and gently used treasures and consignments; Children’s Games and Arts & Crafts; delicious food served by local Chef Shawn Russell of Cinch in our Food Tent as well as Blossom Café serving sandwiches and salads from Garelick and Herbs; a well-stocked Plant & Garden boutique; Music throughout the weekend, both indoors and outdoors, featuring The Angry O’Haras on Saturday; a Raffle featuring 3 fantastic prizes; a blessing of the Animals on Sunday at 12 p.m. as well as a special “Celebration of Mothers” service on Sunday from 3-4 p.m. (all are welcome).

All net proceeds from the Dogwood Festival are donated to local, national and international charities that support families and at-risk children, house the homeless, feed the hungry and provide aid to others in need. A full list of charities can be found online at www.greenfieldhillchurch.com/mission-outreach/mission-programs/.

“The Dogwood Festival is our church’s way of saying ‘welcome’ to the whole community, celebrating the spirit of volunteerism, and doing great good - all at the same time!” said Rev. Dr. David Rowe, co-pastor at GHCC. “We are blessed to serve in a place of such beauty. The Festival gives us the chance to share that beauty with others, so that we can be a blessing to thousands more.”

“This Festival brings joy to so many,” added co-pastor Rev. Dr. Alida Ward. “I’ve had the chance to see firsthand the difference that the funds we raise make in the lives of people in need. And then there’s the delight that we see on people’s faces when they arrive here. Many of our visitors first came with their parents and grandparents. I can’t wait to welcome them back this year - they’re going to love the music, the crafts, and the great food!”

GHCC is located at 1045 Old Academy Road in Fairfield. For more information on the Festival or Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, go to www.greenfieldhillchurch.com.

Admission to the festival is free for all, and there is plenty of free parking nearby. The hours for the festival are: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact Karen or Mike Mitri for more information (kmitri@optonline.net, mmitri@optonline.net).